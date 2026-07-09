Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) CFO Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) CFO Aglika Dotcheva sold 19,200 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,690,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,792,544.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aglika Dotcheva also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Aglika Dotcheva sold 800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Aglika Dotcheva sold 20,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Aglika Dotcheva sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Riskified Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Riskified

Here are the key news stories impacting Riskified this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CFO Aglika Dotcheva sold 19,200 shares at about $5.20 each, reducing her stake by 1.12%; the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing for Aglika Dotcheva sale

CFO Aglika Dotcheva sold 19,200 shares at about $5.20 each, reducing her stake by 1.12%; the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Assaf Feldman sold 32,588 shares at about $5.19 each, cutting his ownership by 1.72%; this also appears to have been executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan. SEC filing for Assaf Feldman sale

CTO Assaf Feldman sold 32,588 shares at about $5.19 each, cutting his ownership by 1.72%; this also appears to have been executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan. Neutral Sentiment: Director Erez Shachar disclosed two large sales in early July, including 154,436 shares at about $5.22 and 148,221 shares at about $5.27, trimming his holdings by roughly 8%. SEC filing for Erez Shachar sale

Director Erez Shachar disclosed two large sales in early July, including 154,436 shares at about $5.22 and 148,221 shares at about $5.27, trimming his holdings by roughly 8%. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings release was modestly positive, with EPS and revenue both edging above expectations, which may help support the stock despite insider selling.

The company’s latest earnings release was modestly positive, with EPS and revenue both edging above expectations, which may help support the stock despite insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed overall, with consensus still at “Hold,” though the average price target sits above the current trading range.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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