Insider Selling: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) COO Sells 15,460 Shares

Key Points SentinelOne COO Barry Padgett sold 15,460 shares on July 6 at an average price of $17.89, for total proceeds of about $276,579. The company said the sale was tied to tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards.

on July 6 at an average price of $17.89, for total proceeds of about $276,579. The company said the sale was tied to tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards. After the transaction, Padgett still directly owned 987,208 shares, worth roughly $17.66 million, and the sale reduced his ownership by about 1.54%.

SentinelOne recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, while revenue came in slightly below expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target near $19.93.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) COO Barry Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $276,579.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 987,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,661,151.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 25.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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