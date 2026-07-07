Russell Wayne Ford Sells 40,000 Shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock

Key Points StandardAero CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $30.23, totaling about $1.21 million. After the sale, he still owned 566,955 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 6.59%.

on July 1 at an average price of $30.23, totaling about $1.21 million. After the sale, he still owned 566,955 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 6.59%. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue also rose 13.3% year over year, and StandardAero reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 1.40 to 1.50.

, with earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue also rose 13.3% year over year, and StandardAero reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 1.40 to 1.50. Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25. Several firms trimmed targets or downgraded the stock, though some still maintain Buy or Strong Buy ratings.

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,955 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,049.65. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $291,055.68.

StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SARO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,502,681 shares of the company's stock worth $90,474,000 after buying an additional 1,586,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,040,337 shares of the company's stock worth $311,002,000 after buying an additional 816,276 shares during the period.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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