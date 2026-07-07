Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Jonathan Beatty Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Charles Schwab insider Jonathan Beatty sold 2,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $97.03, totaling about $194,060. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Schwab insider Jonathan Beatty sold 2,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $97.03, totaling about $194,060. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Stock and fundamentals: SCHW rose 3.7% to $100.62 and has traded between $83.96 and $107.50 over the past year. The company reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $6.48 billion, both beating estimates.

SCHW rose 3.7% to $100.62 and has traded between $83.96 and $107.50 over the past year. The company reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $6.48 billion, both beating estimates. Analyst and dividend outlook: Charles Schwab pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annually, for a 1.3% yield. Wall Street remains broadly positive, with a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating and an average price target of $116.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $194,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,118.14. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,518,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,884 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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