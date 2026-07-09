Yanjun Wang Sells 1,200 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $125,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,563,612. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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