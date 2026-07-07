Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 2,500 Shares

Key Points Snowflake EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares on July 1 at an average price of $258.56, for total proceeds of $646,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $258.56, for total proceeds of $646,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Kleinerman still owned 397,879 shares worth about $102.9 million . The filing also notes several earlier stock sales by the executive in June and May.

worth about . The filing also notes several earlier stock sales by the executive in June and May. Snowflake’s stock was up 0.7% to $261.88, and the company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $1.39 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 397,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,875,594.24. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $598,767.45.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $716,640.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $652,231.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,183,850.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $261.88 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp set a $295.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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