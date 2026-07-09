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Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Insider Phillip Goldstein Acquires 5,980 Shares

July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Total Return Securities insider Phillip Goldstein bought 5,980 shares on July 6 at an average price of $5.95, a transaction worth $35,581.
  • Ownership increase: After the purchase, Goldstein’s direct stake rose to 119,214 shares, valued at about $709,323, representing a 5.28% increase in his holdings.
  • Stock and ownership backdrop: SWZ traded around $5.94 and was down 0.7% on the day, while institutional investors hold 41.12% of the stock and have recently added to positions.

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) insider Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,581.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 119,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,323.30. This trade represents a 5.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Total Return Securities Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:SWZ opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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