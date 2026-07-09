TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Sells $77,760.00 in Stock

Key Points TransUnion CAO Jennifer Williams sold 972 shares on July 7 at an average price of $80.00, totaling $77,760. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , reduced her holdings by 14.26%.

sold 972 shares on July 7 at an average price of $80.00, totaling $77,760. The sale, made under a pre-arranged , reduced her holdings by 14.26%. TransUnion shares were down 2.7% and opened at $76.67, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of $63.37 and high of $99.39. The company currently has a market cap of $14.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24.

and opened at $76.67, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of $63.37 and high of $99.39. The company currently has a market cap of $14.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.18 EPS on revenue of $1.25 billion, and it raised Q2 2026 guidance to $1.130-$1.150 EPS. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $91.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.7%

TransUnion stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].