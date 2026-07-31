Bor-Zen Tien Purchases 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock

Key Points TSMC Vice President Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares at an average price of $67.97, valued at $67,970, increasing his direct ownership by 25% to 5,000 shares. The purchase adds to several insider buys made since May.

at an average price of $67.97, valued at $67,970, increasing his direct ownership by 25% to 5,000 shares. The purchase adds to several insider buys made since May. TSMC reported quarterly EPS of $4.28 on $39.89 billion in revenue, with a 50.31% net margin and 39.37% return on equity. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, equivalent to a 1.1% annualized yield.

Analysts maintain a broadly bullish outlook, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $496.25. Positive sentiment is supported by AI-chip demand and advanced-packaging expansion, although China-related restrictions, AI-spending sustainability and increased competition remain risks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.97 per share, with a total value of $67,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,850. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 40 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $3,064.80.

On Monday, June 29th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. OFS Enterprise LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. OFS Enterprise LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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