VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

Key Points VTEX CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares on July 6 at an average price of $4.06, totaling about $19,520.48. After the sale, he still held roughly 1.06 million shares, a 0.45% reduction in ownership.

on July 6 at an average price of $4.06, totaling about $19,520.48. After the sale, he still held roughly 1.06 million shares, a 0.45% reduction in ownership. This was part of a series of recent insider sales by the CEO, with similar 4,808-share transactions reported throughout April and June at prices ranging from $4.00 to $4.16.

by the CEO, with similar 4,808-share transactions reported throughout April and June at prices ranging from $4.00 to $4.16. VTEX’s latest financial and market backdrop was mixed: the stock recently traded near $3.94, the company missed EPS estimates in its last earnings report, and analysts currently rate it a “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $5.18.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $19,520.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,057,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,354.14. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 604,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VTEX by 577.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 268,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,091 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Brean Capital upgraded VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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