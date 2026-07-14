Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,838,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,059,951.20. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

Block Stock Up 1.9%

Block stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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