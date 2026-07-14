Daniel Englander Purchases 76,190 Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Englander bought 76,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,711.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 141,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,011.80. This trade represents a 117.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Yext has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yext

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,132,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,595,447 shares of the company's stock worth $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 371,253 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yext by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,453 shares of the company's stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 1,647,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,559 shares of the company's stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yext by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 373,953 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

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