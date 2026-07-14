InsiderTrades.com logo

Daniel Englander Purchases 76,190 Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Englander bought 76,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,711.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 141,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,011.80. This trade represents a 117.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Yext has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.


Get Our Latest Analysis on Yext

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,132,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,595,447 shares of the company's stock worth $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 371,253 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yext by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,453 shares of the company's stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 1,647,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,559 shares of the company's stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yext by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 373,953 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Yext?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Yext and related companies.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Former Goldman Sachs VP Dr. David Eifrig is warning that July 28 could trigger the biggest wealth reset in mod...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your money is changing
Porter Stansberry - who warned readers about Fannie Mae in 2006, called gold in 2008, and predicted COVID-era ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
The $5 company SpaceX can’t survive without
The investors who got rich on AI didn't all buy Nvidia. Some bought ASML, the company that makes the machines ...
Traders Agency | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Set to Unleash 219-Year-Old “Super Weapon” on U.S. Soil
Four-time U.S. Presidential advisor Jim Rickards is warning of a political move he calls 'The Trump Supremacy'...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
60 years. Zero competitors.
One company has spent 60 years developing an energy source the International Energy Agency estimates at 140 ti...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Former Goldman Sachs VP Dr. David Eifrig is warning that July 28 could trigger the biggest wealth reset in mod...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your money is changing
Porter Stansberry - who warned readers about Fannie Mae in 2006, called gold in 2008, and predicted COVID-era ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles