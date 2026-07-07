Insider Buying: YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) VP Acquires $401,327.50 in Stock

Key Points YPF vice president Matias Osvaldo Farina bought 8,875 shares on July 2 at an average price of $45.22, a transaction worth about $401,327.50 . His ownership rose 18.96% to 55,687 shares.

bought 8,875 shares on July 2 at an average price of $45.22, a transaction worth about . His ownership rose 18.96% to 55,687 shares. YPF shares opened at $46.11, trading above their 200-day moving average of $41.94 but below the 50-day average of $48.25. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $22.82 to a high of $57.49.

opened at $46.11, trading above their 200-day moving average of $41.94 but below the 50-day average of $48.25. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $22.82 to a high of $57.49. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $1.03 versus the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue was roughly in line. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average target price of $46.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) VP Matias Osvaldo Farina acquired 8,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $401,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,166.14. The trade was a 18.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.28. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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