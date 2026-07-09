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ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) CEO Sells 9,722 Shares of Stock

July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel sold 9,722 shares on July 8 at an average price of $3.90, totaling about $37,916. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • After the transaction, Siegel directly owned 59,813 shares, valued at about $233,271, which reflects a 13.98% decrease in his ownership stake.
  • ZipRecruiter’s stock was trading around $3.92, and analysts currently have a cautious outlook with an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) CEO Ian Siegel sold 9,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $37,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $233,270.70. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ZipRecruiter Stock Performance

ZIP stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZipRecruiter


Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ZipRecruiter in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZipRecruiter during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZipRecruiter by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,650 shares of the company's stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZipRecruiter by 59.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,053 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ZipRecruiter by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,838 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ZipRecruiter in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ZipRecruiter from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZipRecruiter

About ZipRecruiter

(Get Free Report)

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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