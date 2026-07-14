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WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) COO Todd Dzyak Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) COO Todd Dzyak sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,059. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Dzyak also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 25th, Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares of WidePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares of WidePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

WidePoint Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of WYY opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.71. WidePoint Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.


WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $40.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that WidePoint Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYY shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WidePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WidePoint by 19,130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company's stock.

About WidePoint

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint's core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

Read More

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