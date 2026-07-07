Insider Selling: B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Sells 2,528 Shares of Stock

Key Points B2Gold insider Randall Chatwin sold 14,089 shares on July 3 at an average price of C$5.88, totaling about C$82,843.32. After the sale, he still held 141,989 shares, though his ownership fell by 9.03%.

on July 3 at an average price of C$5.88, totaling about C$82,843.32. After the sale, he still held 141,989 shares, though his ownership fell by 9.03%. Insider selling has been clustered recently , with Chatwin also selling 67,857 shares on May 22 and other executives/directors reportedly selling shares in early July. The activity may be seen as a cautious signal by investors, even if the sales are small relative to total holdings.

, with Chatwin also selling 67,857 shares on May 22 and other executives/directors reportedly selling shares in early July. The activity may be seen as a cautious signal by investors, even if the sales are small relative to total holdings. Analysts remain constructive on B2Gold, with National Bank Financial raising its target to C$10.70 and maintaining an outperform rating. The broader consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of C$9.15.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 2,528 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$14,864.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$38,978.52. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Peter Dominic Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Peter Dominic Montano sold 61 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$349.53.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Peter Dominic Montano sold 61,254 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total value of C$398,763.54.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 295,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,225. The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.58.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. B2Gold's payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$9.15.

Read Our Latest Report on BTO

B2Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting B2Gold this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several B2Gold insiders, including directors and executives, sold shares over July 2-3 at prices between C$5.73 and C$5.88. The sales were relatively small individually, but the number of transactions may signal some profit-taking or reduced near-term insider conviction. B2Gold’s new CEO gets his Goose test

Several B2Gold insiders, including directors and executives, sold shares over July 2-3 at prices between C$5.73 and C$5.88. The sales were relatively small individually, but the number of transactions may signal some profit-taking or reduced near-term insider conviction. Neutral Sentiment: The Northern Miner article on B2Gold’s new CEO and the “Goose test” points to investor focus on execution at a major project, which could be a near-term catalyst if operations and guidance improve. B2Gold’s new CEO gets his Goose test

The Northern Miner article on B2Gold’s new CEO and the “Goose test” points to investor focus on execution at a major project, which could be a near-term catalyst if operations and guidance improve. Negative Sentiment: The heavier wave of insider selling, including larger dispositions by Randall Chatwin, William Lytle, and others, may be weighing on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider sales as a cautious signal, even if the shares sold are modest relative to total holdings. B2Gold’s new CEO gets his Goose test

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Further Reading

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