B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Sells C$27,636.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: B2Gold insider Neil Reeder sold 8,482 shares on July 3 at an average price of C$5.88, trimming his stake by about 45.7%.

B2Gold insider Neil Reeder sold 8,482 shares on July 3 at an average price of C$5.88, trimming his stake by about 45.7%. Stock performance and valuation: B2Gold shares were down 3.8% and opened at C$5.37, with the company carrying a market cap of C$7.16 billion and trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

B2Gold shares were down 3.8% and opened at C$5.37, with the company carrying a market cap of C$7.16 billion and trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst and dividend updates: National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$10.70 and kept an outperform rating, while B2Gold also paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.02 per share, yielding about 1.5% annually.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Ninette Krohnert sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$27,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,835.16. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$9.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

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