B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Randall Chatwin Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider selling continued at B2Gold, with Randall Chatwin selling 22,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of C$5.70 for C$125,400. His stake fell by about 15.5% after the transaction.

at B2Gold, with Randall Chatwin selling 22,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of C$5.70 for C$125,400. His stake fell by about 15.5% after the transaction. The stock remains under pressure , opening at C$5.47 and trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares are also well off their 52-week high of C$8.60.

, opening at C$5.47 and trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares are also well off their 52-week high of C$8.60. Analysts and dividends offer some support: National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$10.70 and kept an outperform rating, while B2Gold recently paid a quarterly dividend yielding about 1.5% annualized.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Randall Chatwin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$683,937.30. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Randall Chatwin sold 14,089 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$82,843.32.

On Friday, May 22nd, Randall Chatwin sold 67,857 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total value of C$429,534.81.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.9%

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.47 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTO

Key Stories Impacting B2Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting B2Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for B2Gold, signaling improved profit expectations and offering a constructive takeaway for investors. Scotiabank raises B2Gold earnings estimates

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for B2Gold, signaling improved profit expectations and offering a constructive takeaway for investors. Positive Sentiment: For FY2026, Scotiabank now sees B2Gold earning C$0.61 per share, above its prior forecast and above the broader consensus estimate of C$0.56, reinforcing the view that earnings may improve. Scotiabank raises B2Gold earnings estimates

For FY2026, Scotiabank now sees B2Gold earning C$0.61 per share, above its prior forecast and above the broader consensus estimate of C$0.56, reinforcing the view that earnings may improve. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling continued, with Randall Chatwin, Ninette Krohnert, and Neil Reeder all reducing holdings in recent transactions. While these sales were relatively small in dollar terms, they can still weigh on investor sentiment. B2Gold insider selling report

Insider selling continued, with Randall Chatwin, Ninette Krohnert, and Neil Reeder all reducing holdings in recent transactions. While these sales were relatively small in dollar terms, they can still weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently paid a quarterly dividend and continues to trade near the lower end of its 52-week range, with shares still below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. B2Gold stock performance and dividend details

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].