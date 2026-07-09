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First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Insider Stephen Andrew Lines Buys 72,464 Shares

July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: First Mining Gold insider Stephen Andrew Lines bought 72,464 shares at C$0.69 each, spending about C$50,000 and increasing his holdings by 12.14%.
  • Stock performance: The shares were down 1.4% on Thursday, opening at C$0.68, and have traded between C$0.15 and C$0.86 over the past 12 months.
  • Analyst outlook: HC Wainwright raised its target price to C$1.40, while MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy with an average price target of C$1.05.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Lines bought 72,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 669,507 shares in the company, valued at C$461,959.83. This represents a 12.14% increase in their position.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$941.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes


Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mining Gold presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FF

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

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