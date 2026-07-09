First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Insider Stephen Andrew Lines Buys 72,464 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: First Mining Gold insider Stephen Andrew Lines bought 72,464 shares at C$0.69 each, spending about C$50,000 and increasing his holdings by 12.14%.

First Mining Gold insider Stephen Andrew Lines bought 72,464 shares at C$0.69 each, spending about C$50,000 and increasing his holdings by 12.14%. Stock performance: The shares were down 1.4% on Thursday, opening at C$0.68, and have traded between C$0.15 and C$0.86 over the past 12 months.

The shares were down 1.4% on Thursday, opening at C$0.68, and have traded between C$0.15 and C$0.86 over the past 12 months. Analyst outlook: HC Wainwright raised its target price to C$1.40, while MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy with an average price target of C$1.05.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Lines bought 72,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 669,507 shares in the company, valued at C$461,959.83. This represents a 12.14% increase in their position.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$941.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mining Gold presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FF

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].