InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk Sells 1,480 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk sold 1,480 shares of InPlay Oil on July 3 at an average price of C$14.42, totaling C$21,341.60. After the sale, he held 4,000 shares, a 27.01% reduction in ownership.

of InPlay Oil on July 3 at an average price of C$14.42, totaling C$21,341.60. After the sale, he held 4,000 shares, a 27.01% reduction in ownership. InPlay Oil’s shares rose slightly to C$14.30 on Tuesday, though trading volume was well below average. The company has a market cap of about C$400.49 million and a highly leveraged balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

to C$14.30 on Tuesday, though trading volume was well below average. The company has a market cap of about C$400.49 million and a highly leveraged balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The company recently announced a monthly dividend of C$0.09 per share, payable on July 31, with an ex-dividend date of July 15. That implies an annualized yield of 7.6%, though the payout ratio is currently negative.

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk sold 1,480 shares of InPlay Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.42, for a total transaction of C$21,341.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$57,680. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of IPO traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,785. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.59. InPlay Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.96.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.77 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. InPlay Oil's payout ratio is presently -78.83%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].