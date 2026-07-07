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InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk Sells 1,480 Shares of Stock

July 7, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk sold 1,480 shares of InPlay Oil on July 3 at an average price of C$14.42, totaling C$21,341.60. After the sale, he held 4,000 shares, a 27.01% reduction in ownership.
  • InPlay Oil’s shares rose slightly to C$14.30 on Tuesday, though trading volume was well below average. The company has a market cap of about C$400.49 million and a highly leveraged balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.
  • The company recently announced a monthly dividend of C$0.09 per share, payable on July 31, with an ex-dividend date of July 15. That implies an annualized yield of 7.6%, though the payout ratio is currently negative.

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk sold 1,480 shares of InPlay Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.42, for a total transaction of C$21,341.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$57,680. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of IPO traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,785. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.59. InPlay Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.96.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.77 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend


The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. InPlay Oil's payout ratio is presently -78.83%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities.

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