Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Director Stephen Loukas Purchases 5,000 Shares

Key Points Director Stephen Loukas bought 5,000 Obsidian Energy shares on July 7 at C$11.17 each, bringing his direct ownership to 1,663,711 shares. The purchase was valued at about C$55,850 and marked a 0.30% increase in his stake.

bought 5,000 Obsidian Energy shares on July 7 at C$11.17 each, bringing his direct ownership to 1,663,711 shares. The purchase was valued at about C$55,850 and marked a 0.30% increase in his stake. Loukas has been actively buying shares in recent months, including multiple purchases in May and June at prices ranging from about C$13.44 to C$18.22 per share. This pattern suggests continued insider confidence despite the stock’s volatility.

Obsidian Energy recently traded at C$12.41, near its 200-day average but below its 50-day average, and analysts currently rate it a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of C$14.00. The company also reported a quarterly loss of C($0.27) per share on revenue of C$138.5 million.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Loukas acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.17 per share, with a total value of C$55,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,663,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$18,583,651.87. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stephen Loukas bought 1,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,440.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Stephen Loukas purchased 10,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$179,900.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Stephen Loukas purchased 1,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.22 per share, with a total value of C$18,220.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Stephen Loukas purchased 1,600 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.02 per share, with a total value of C$28,832.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Stephen Loukas acquired 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,300.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

OBE opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The company has a market cap of C$828.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.00, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.30. The company's 50 day moving average is C$15.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.50. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.24 and a 12-month high of C$19.83.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of C$138.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Obsidian Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OBE

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company's business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].