Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Director David Brereton Sells 500 Shares

Key Points Tecsys director David Brereton sold 500 shares on July 3 at C$31.00 each, generating C$15,500 and trimming his ownership by 0.07%. He still holds 716,472 shares worth about C$22.2 million.

on July 3 at C$31.00 each, generating C$15,500 and trimming his ownership by 0.07%. He still holds 716,472 shares worth about C$22.2 million. Brereton has been active in selling Tecsys stock recently , with multiple additional sales in June totaling thousands of shares at prices mostly in the mid-C$30s.

, with multiple additional sales in June totaling thousands of shares at prices mostly in the mid-C$30s. Tecsys shares rose to C$31.77 in recent trading, while the company reported a small quarterly loss of C($0.02) per share and revenue of C$50.05 million. National Bank Financial also upgraded the stock to outperform and raised its price target to C$46.00.

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 716,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,210,632. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, David Brereton sold 1,000 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.47, for a total value of C$36,470.00.

On Friday, June 12th, David Brereton sold 700 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total value of C$25,536.00.

On Friday, June 5th, David Brereton sold 200 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.

On Friday, June 5th, David Brereton sold 300 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$10,701.00.

On Friday, June 5th, David Brereton sold 100 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$3,612.00.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Tecsys stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.77. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Tecsys Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$458.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.05 million during the quarter. Tecsys had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Tecsys from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$38.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCS

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

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