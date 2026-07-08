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Insider Buying: Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Director Purchases C$10,800.00 in Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Innovotech director Craig Milne bought 135,000 shares on July 3 at C$0.08 each, spending a total of C$10,800.
  • After the purchase, Milne’s direct holdings rose to 1,733,615 shares, an increase of 8.44%, valued at about C$138,689.
  • Innovotech shares were trading near C$0.09, with the stock sitting close to its 52-week low of C$0.08 and well below its 52-week high of C$0.34.

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT - Get Free Report) Director Craig Milne bought 135,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,733,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,689.20. This represents a 8.44% increase in their position.

Innovotech Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.64. Innovotech Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection. It also provides antimicrobial contract research and antimicrobial testing; antimicrobial and anti-biofilm agents; antimicrobial and anti-biofilm materials; BEST assay testing; implanted medical devices; bacteriophage testing; and analytical services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovotech (CVE:IOT)

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