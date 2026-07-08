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Chad Yeftich Sells 706,781 Shares of ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR - Get Free Report) VP Chad Yeftich sold 706,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $77,745.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,386,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,533.81. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ioneer Stock Performance

ioneer stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. ioneer Ltd has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ioneer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ioneer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ioneer during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ioneer during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ioneer during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ioneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ioneer currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONR

About ioneer

(Get Free Report)

ioneer Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada. The company's core business activities center on developing a vertically integrated supply of critical battery minerals, including lithium carbonate and boric acid, to support the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets. ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge project is one of the only known deposits globally that contains both lithium and boron in economically recoverable concentrations, positioning the company to deliver a differentiated product to downstream battery and industrial users.

Founded and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 2010s under its original name, the company rebranded to ioneer in 2018 to reflect a strategic focus on innovation in battery metals.

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