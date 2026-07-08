Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Sells 9,299 Shares

Key Points Linkers Industries major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,299 shares on July 2 at an average price of $1.60, reducing its position by 5.43% to 161,953 shares.

on July 2 at an average price of $1.60, reducing its position by 5.43% to 161,953 shares. The shareholder has also been actively trading LNKS recently, including additional small sales and several purchases in late June and early July, according to SEC filings.

LNKS opened at $1.42, and the company reported a loss of $6.54 per share on revenue of $1.35 million in its latest quarterly results; analyst sentiment remains Sell.

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,878.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,124.80. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 135 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $216.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 392 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $638.96.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,249 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $8,765.83.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 3,887 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $6,996.60.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 2,938 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,817.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 7,029 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,479.74.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,403 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $5,574.96.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 32,502 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $76,054.68.

Linkers Industries Price Performance

Shares of LNKS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. Linkers Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($6.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LNKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Linkers Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNKS

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

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