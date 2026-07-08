InsiderTrades.com logo

Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 266,482 Shares of Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 266,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $45,301.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 709,651 shares in the company, valued at $120,640.67. The trade was a 60.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 49,552 shares of Edible Garden stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $5,946.24.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 100,778 shares of Edible Garden stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,101.14.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $479,719.00, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.70. Edible Garden AG Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.


Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 37.64% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edible Garden from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Edible Garden to $1.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edible Garden

About Edible Garden

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EDBL, is a technology-enabled agriculture company specializing in the design, construction and operation of hydroponic greenhouse farms. By leveraging controlled-environment agriculture techniques and proprietary automation systems, the company produces a range of leafy greens and salad‐related vegetables, including branded Salanova products, for wholesale distribution to retailers, food service operators and distributors.

In addition to farm ownership and produce cultivation, Edible Garden develops and licenses its modular greenhouse technology and cultivation methods to third parties.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Edible Garden?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Edible Garden and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket?
The government just committed $200 billion to building computer chips on American soil - one of the largest te...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
Porter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket?
The government just committed $200 billion to building computer chips on American soil - one of the largest te...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles