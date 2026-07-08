Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 266,482 Shares of Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Stock

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 266,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $45,301.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 709,651 shares in the company, valued at $120,640.67. The trade was a 60.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 49,552 shares of Edible Garden stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $5,946.24.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 100,778 shares of Edible Garden stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,101.14.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $479,719.00, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.70. Edible Garden AG Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 37.64% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edible Garden from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Edible Garden to $1.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edible Garden

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EDBL, is a technology-enabled agriculture company specializing in the design, construction and operation of hydroponic greenhouse farms. By leveraging controlled-environment agriculture techniques and proprietary automation systems, the company produces a range of leafy greens and salad‐related vegetables, including branded Salanova products, for wholesale distribution to retailers, food service operators and distributors.

In addition to farm ownership and produce cultivation, Edible Garden develops and licenses its modular greenhouse technology and cultivation methods to third parties.

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