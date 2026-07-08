United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Insider United Corporations Limited Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points United Corporations Limited bought 1,000 shares of United Co.s at C$15.00 each, lifting its stake to 8,400 shares. The transaction was worth C$15,000 and increased its ownership by 13.51%.

bought 1,000 shares of United Co.s at C$15.00 each, lifting its stake to 8,400 shares. The transaction was worth C$15,000 and increased its ownership by 13.51%. The insider has been actively buying shares repeatedly in recent months, including additional purchases on June 25, June 30, and several times in April and May. This suggests sustained insider accumulation rather than a one-off trade.

in recent months, including additional purchases on June 25, June 30, and several times in April and May. This suggests sustained insider accumulation rather than a one-off trade. United Co.s stock was trading near C$15.18, slightly below the day’s prior level, and the company reported Q1 earnings of C$0.05 per share with revenue of C($53.50) million. The stock remains between its 52-week range of C$13.23 to C$16.37.

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) insider United Corporations Limited acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at C$126,000. The trade was a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock.

United Corporations Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, United Corporations Limited bought 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,132.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, United Corporations Limited bought 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.24 per share, with a total value of C$6,096.00.

On Friday, May 29th, United Corporations Limited bought 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.11 per share, with a total value of C$3,022.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, United Corporations Limited purchased 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,925.00.

On Friday, April 10th, United Corporations Limited acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,230.00.

On Monday, April 13th, United Corporations Limited acquired 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$18,590.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, United Corporations Limited bought 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, United Corporations Limited bought 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,071.00.

On Friday, April 17th, United Corporations Limited purchased 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,329.00.

United Co.s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UNC stock opened at C$15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.73. United Co.s Limited has a 52 week low of C$13.23 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($53.50) million during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 305.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

United Co.s Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

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