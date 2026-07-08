Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $14,861.64 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Phreesia insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,371 shares for about $14,861.64 at an average price of $10.84. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced her holdings by 5.42%.

Phreesia insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,371 shares for about at an average price of $10.84. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged plan and reduced her holdings by 5.42%. Recent performance and financials: Phreesia last reported quarterly EPS of $0.05 , beating analyst expectations, and revenue of $130.94 million , up 12.9% year over year. The stock was trading around $10.95, well below its 1-year high of $32.76.

Phreesia last reported quarterly EPS of , beating analyst expectations, and revenue of , up 12.9% year over year. The stock was trading around $10.95, well below its 1-year high of $32.76. Mixed sentiment from analysts and legal news: Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a target price of $16.65, while several firms have also highlighted an ongoing securities class action and investor deadline tied to alleged misleading statements about growth and guidance.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $14,861.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,162.72. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Yvonne Hui sold 1,327 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $12,314.56.

On Thursday, April 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $91,372.04.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.4%

PHR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Phreesia had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Phreesia's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 208.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company's stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Holzer & Holzer, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Phreesia and that investors who bought shares between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 may seek lead-plaintiff status before the July 13 deadline . Article Title

Several firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Holzer & Holzer, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Phreesia and that investors who bought shares between may seek lead-plaintiff status before the . Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm notices alleged Phreesia may have made false or misleading statements about the sustainability of growth in its Network Solutions segment and its revenue outlook, reinforcing concerns that the lawsuit centers on guidance credibility and long-term growth assumptions. Article Title

Additional law-firm notices alleged Phreesia may have made false or misleading statements about the sustainability of growth in its Network Solutions segment and its revenue outlook, reinforcing concerns that the lawsuit centers on guidance credibility and long-term growth assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling also added a modestly bearish signal, as Phreesia insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,371 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still be viewed unfavorably by investors during a period of legal uncertainty. Article Title

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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