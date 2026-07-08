Ezra Friedberg Sells 558 Shares of Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Stock

Key Points Director Ezra Friedberg sold 558 shares of Pelthos Therapeutics on July 2 at an average price of $26.09, totaling about $14,558, and still holds 81,042 shares after the trade.

sold 558 shares of Pelthos Therapeutics on July 2 at an average price of $26.09, totaling about $14,558, and still holds 81,042 shares after the trade. Pelthos Therapeutics recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $3.09 on revenue of $10.91 million, while analysts expect the company to post -12.63 EPS for the full year.

on revenue of $10.91 million, while analysts expect the company to post for the full year. Despite the losses, Wall Street sentiment remains constructive: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $55.80, and institutional ownership stands at 77.96%.

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) Director Ezra Friedberg sold 558 shares of Pelthos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $14,558.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,385.78. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Pelthos Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTHS stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.77. Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pelthos Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pelthos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pelthos Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pelthos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 12,919 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 19,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company's stock.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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