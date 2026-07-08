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Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Director Buys C$41,827.38 in Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Pramod Jain bought 12,054 shares of Computer Modelling Group at C$3.47 each, spending a total of C$41,827.38 and increasing his stake by 6.67%.
  • The stock last traded at C$3.70, giving the company a market cap of about C$288.6 million; it sits near its 52-week low of C$3.40 versus a high of C$8.23.
  • Analysts currently rate CMG as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of C$5.75, while the company recently posted C$0.07 EPS and pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.01 per share.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) Director Pramod Jain bought 12,054 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$41,827.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 192,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,352.59. This trade represents a 6.67% increase in their position.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$288.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.80. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.24.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of C$33.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement


The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group's dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

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