Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Insider Donna Moroney Sells 25,000 Shares July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Triumph Gold insider Donna Moroney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock on June 25 at an average price of C$0.68, for total proceeds of C$17,000. The stock opened at C$0.62 and was trading near its 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and 200-day moving average of C$0.61. Triumph Gold is a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum, with its flagship Freegold Mountain project in Yukon, Canada. Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG - Get Free Report) insider Donna Moroney sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$17,000.00. Triumph Gold Price PerformanceCVE:TIG opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. About Triumph Gold (Get Free Report)Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Triumph Gold Corp. in January 2017. Triumph Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Triumph GoldAirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to CommercializationCopper Stocks Are Getting a Bigger Spotlight as Gold’s Rally CracksNike Q4 Beat Masks Core Weakness as Analysts Cut Price TargetsUber’s Waymo Detour Tests the Stock’s Robotaxi Bull CaseThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Triumph Gold? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Triumph Gold and related companies. From Our PartnersWhat Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...SmartAsset | SponsoredUrgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...Stansberry Research | SponsoredGreatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of StocksRay Dalio - who has made more money for clients than any hedge fund manager in history - is warning of a histo...TradeSmith | SponsoredThe pre-flight check for options tradersPilots never skip their pre-flight checklist - and neither should options traders. The Smart Trade Options Che...Profits Run | SponsoredSpaceX IPO hides a much bigger storyThe SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredBuy this stock todayMarc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...Chaikin Analytics | SponsoredElon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre AssetYahoo Finance reports this technology 'May Unlock $400 Trillion' - and Bloomberg calls it 'unavoidable.' Elon ...Brownstone Research | SponsoredThe Starlink of EnergyA portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersWhat Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...SmartAsset | SponsoredUrgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...Stansberry Research | SponsoredGreatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of StocksRay Dalio - who has made more money for clients than any hedge fund manager in history - is warning of a histo...TradeSmith | SponsoredThe pre-flight check for options tradersPilots never skip their pre-flight checklist - and neither should options traders. The Smart Trade Options Che...Profits Run | SponsoredSpaceX IPO hides a much bigger storyThe SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...Weiss Ratings | Sponsored Most Read This MonthAggressive Insider Buying Signals Opportunity in 3 Risky StocksInsiders Sell Top Tech Plays: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?These AI Stocks Have Insider Selling, But Buyers Still Have a Reason to StayAmprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?Even CEOs Need Cash: Insider Selling Is Not the Only Signal in AI StocksInsider Selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 65,000 Shares of StockSpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk Sells 11,390 SharesInsider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells 141,909 Shares of StockRecent ArticlesVision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,123.13 in StockTrupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO Sells $10,925.85 in StockNocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 117,565 Shares of StockCarranza Diego Berho Sells 3,500 Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) StockSimon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Randall Lewis Acquires 62 SharesThe Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Salvatore Zizza Buys 500 SharesNayaab Islam Sells 1,300 Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB) StockTriumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Insider Donna Moroney Sells 25,000 Shares