InsiderTrades.com logo

Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Insider Donna Moroney Sells 25,000 Shares

July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Triumph Gold insider Donna Moroney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock on June 25 at an average price of C$0.68, for total proceeds of C$17,000.
  • The stock opened at C$0.62 and was trading near its 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and 200-day moving average of C$0.61.
  • Triumph Gold is a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum, with its flagship Freegold Mountain project in Yukon, Canada.

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG - Get Free Report) insider Donna Moroney sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$17,000.00.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

CVE:TIG opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.94.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Triumph Gold Corp. in January 2017. Triumph Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Triumph Gold?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Triumph Gold and related companies.
From Our Partners
What Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?
Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...
SmartAsset | Sponsoredtc pixel
Urgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"
Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of Stocks
Ray Dalio - who has made more money for clients than any hedge fund manager in history - is warning of a histo...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The pre-flight check for options traders
Pilots never skip their pre-flight checklist - and neither should options traders. The Smart Trade Options Che...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
Yahoo Finance reports this technology 'May Unlock $400 Trillion' - and Bloomberg calls it 'unavoidable.' Elon ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
What Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?
Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...
SmartAsset | Sponsoredtc pixel
Urgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"
Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of Stocks
Ray Dalio - who has made more money for clients than any hedge fund manager in history - is warning of a histo...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The pre-flight check for options traders
Pilots never skip their pre-flight checklist - and neither should options traders. The Smart Trade Options Che...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles