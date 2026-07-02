Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Insider Donna Moroney Sells 25,000 Shares

Key Points Triumph Gold insider Donna Moroney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock on June 25 at an average price of C$0.68, for total proceeds of C$17,000.

of the company’s stock on June 25 at an average price of C$0.68, for total proceeds of C$17,000. The stock opened at C$0.62 and was trading near its 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and 200-day moving average of C$0.61 .

and was trading near its and . Triumph Gold is a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum, with its flagship Freegold Mountain project in Yukon, Canada.

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG - Get Free Report) insider Donna Moroney sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$17,000.00.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

CVE:TIG opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.94.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Triumph Gold Corp. in January 2017. Triumph Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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