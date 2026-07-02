Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,123.13 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,087 shares of Vision Marine Technologies on June 29 at an average price of $1.99, totaling about $10,123. The filing shows the insider’s ownership fell by 13.88% after the sale.

of Vision Marine Technologies on June 29 at an average price of $1.99, totaling about $10,123. The filing shows the insider’s ownership fell by 13.88% after the sale. VMAR shares were under pressure , opening at $1.58 and trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock also has a market cap of just $15.8 million and a consensus analyst rating of “Sell.”

, opening at $1.58 and trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock also has a market cap of just $15.8 million and a consensus analyst rating of “Sell.” Institutional interest remains present, with Sabby Management LLC recently adding 186,536 shares valued at roughly $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutions now own about 53.79% of the company.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,087 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $10,123.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,802.41. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,671 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $17,081.87.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 876 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $1,734.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 8,346 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $16,692.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 679 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $1,520.96.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 99 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $271.26.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,737 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $5,402.07.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 6,872 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,516.48.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 2,621 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $8,570.67.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 234,583 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $68,029.07.

On Monday, June 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,540 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $14,160.00.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 16.4%

Shares of VMAR opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3,080.00.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($23.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($653.39) by $630.19. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 281.97%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.73 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vision Marine Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vision Marine Technologies has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMAR

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].