The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Salvatore Zizza Buys 500 Shares

Key Points Director Salvatore Zizza bought 500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust at $28.57 per share, a transaction worth $14,285. His ownership increased by 46.04% to 1,586 shares.

bought 500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust at $28.57 per share, a transaction worth $14,285. His ownership increased by 46.04% to 1,586 shares. The trust recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 23 to shareholders of record on September 16. That works out to an annualized yield of about 6.1% .

of $0.15 per share, payable on September 23 to shareholders of record on September 16. That works out to an annualized yield of about . GDV was trading at $29.47, near its 52-week high of $29.58, with a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV - Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Zizza bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $14,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,312.02. This trade represents a 46.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust's primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

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