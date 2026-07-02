Nayaab Islam Sells 1,300 Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: STUB insider Nayaab Islam sold 1,300 shares at $13.00 each for $16,900, and the filing noted the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

STUB insider Nayaab Islam sold 1,300 shares at $13.00 each for $16,900, and the filing noted the trade was made under a pre-arranged . Recent trading activity: Islam also sold additional STUB shares in several recent transactions, including 25,400 shares on June 30 and 25,080 shares on June 26, indicating a series of insider sales.

Islam also sold additional STUB shares in several recent transactions, including 25,400 shares on June 30 and 25,080 shares on June 26, indicating a series of insider sales. Company and stock backdrop: STUB shares were down 0.4% to $12.82, while the company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and posted 12.2% revenue growth year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $11.50.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) insider Nayaab Islam sold 1,300 shares of STUB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $16,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,537,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,981,832. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nayaab Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nayaab Islam sold 25,400 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $330,962.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Nayaab Islam sold 25,080 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $302,214.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Nayaab Islam sold 16,720 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $190,106.40.

STUB Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE STUB opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. STUB has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STUB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in STUB by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,790 shares of the company's stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in STUB in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of STUB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of STUB by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 616,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of STUB by 481.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,330 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STUB shares. HSBC upgraded STUB to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of STUB from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of STUB in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STUB has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STUB

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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