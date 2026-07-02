Carranza Diego Berho Sells 3,500 Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock

Key Points CEO Carranza Lorenzo Dominiq Berho sold 50,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta at an average price of $3.42, totaling $171,000. After the sale, he still held 3.94 million shares.

of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta at an average price of $3.42, totaling $171,000. After the sale, he still held 3.94 million shares. The executive also sold 64,366 shares in late May , indicating a recent pattern of insider selling.

, indicating a recent pattern of insider selling. The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.25 versus the $0.40 estimate and revenue of $76.75 million topping forecasts; it also raised its annual dividend to $0.2181 per share.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Carranza Diego Berho sold 3,500 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $11,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,721,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,870,976.54. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carranza Diego Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 20,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.2%

VTMX opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%.The company had revenue of $76.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2181 dividend. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTMX. Barclays increased their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on VTMX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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