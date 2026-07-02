Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO Sells $10,925.85 in Stock

Key Points Trupanion COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares on June 29 at an average price of $25.35, totaling $10,925.85. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his holdings by about 1.3%.

on June 29 at an average price of $25.35, totaling $10,925.85. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his holdings by about 1.3%. Trupanion recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results , reporting $0.11 EPS versus the $0.07 consensus and revenue of $384.05 million, up 12.3% year over year. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year.

, reporting $0.11 EPS versus the $0.07 consensus and revenue of $384.05 million, up 12.3% year over year. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. Wall Street remains cautious on TRUP, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50. Recent analyst moves included a downgraded target from Bank of America and a lowered target from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $10,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $827,271.90. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.The company had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRUP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1,831.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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