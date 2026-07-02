Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Randall Lewis Acquires 62 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Simon Property Group director Reuben Leibowitz bought 508 shares at $223.38 each, a $113,477 transaction that raised his holdings to 55,797 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and marked a 0.92% increase in his ownership.

Simon Property Group director Reuben Leibowitz bought 508 shares at $223.38 each, a $113,477 transaction that raised his holdings to 55,797 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and marked a 0.92% increase in his ownership. Strong recent results: The REIT recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.48, topping analyst estimates, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $1.76 billion. Simon also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 13.10 to 13.25.

The REIT recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.48, topping analyst estimates, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $1.76 billion. Simon also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 13.10 to 13.25. Dividend and sentiment: Simon increased its quarterly dividend to $2.25 per share from $2.20, implying a 4.0% annual yield. Analysts remain mixed overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.47.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Randall Lewis acquired 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.16 per share, with a total value of $13,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,136.88. This represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $222.88 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 39,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 193,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Simon Property Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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