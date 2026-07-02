InsiderTrades.com logo

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 117,565 Shares of Stock

July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Financial Lp Hrt, Nocera’s major shareholder, bought 117,565 shares on June 29 at $0.10 each, increasing its stake by 8.23% to 1,546,831 shares.
  • The insider has been actively trading Nocera stock recently, including both purchases and sales over the prior week, with several transactions executed around the $0.09 to $0.11 range.
  • Nocera is trading near its 52-week low at $0.10 and continues to face weak fundamentals, including a recent quarterly loss and a consensus Sell rating from analysts.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 117,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $11,756.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,546,831 shares in the company, valued at $154,683.10. This represents a 8.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 199,781 shares of Nocera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $19,978.10.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 95,466 shares of Nocera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $9,546.60.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 137,430 shares of Nocera stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $12,368.70.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 12,188 shares of Nocera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $1,340.68.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 80,661 shares of Nocera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $8,066.10.

Nocera Stock Performance


Nocera stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Nocera, Inc. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.40.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 207.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nocera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Nocera

About Nocera

(Get Free Report)

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Nocera?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Nocera and related companies.
From Our Partners
What Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?
Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...
SmartAsset | Sponsoredtc pixel
Urgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"
Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of Stocks
Ray Dalio - who has made more money for clients than any hedge fund manager in history - is warning of a histo...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The pre-flight check for options traders
Pilots never skip their pre-flight checklist - and neither should options traders. The Smart Trade Options Che...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
Yahoo Finance reports this technology 'May Unlock $400 Trillion' - and Bloomberg calls it 'unavoidable.' Elon ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
What Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?
Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...
SmartAsset | Sponsoredtc pixel
Urgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"
Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of Stocks
Ray Dalio - who has made more money for clients than any hedge fund manager in history - is warning of a histo...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The pre-flight check for options traders
Pilots never skip their pre-flight checklist - and neither should options traders. The Smart Trade Options Che...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles