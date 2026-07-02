Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 117,565 Shares of Stock

Key Points Financial Lp Hrt , Nocera’s major shareholder, bought 117,565 shares on June 29 at $0.10 each, increasing its stake by 8.23% to 1,546,831 shares.

, Nocera’s major shareholder, bought 117,565 shares on June 29 at $0.10 each, increasing its stake by 8.23% to 1,546,831 shares. The insider has been actively trading Nocera stock recently, including both purchases and sales over the prior week, with several transactions executed around the $0.09 to $0.11 range.

Nocera is trading near its 52-week low at $0.10 and continues to face weak fundamentals, including a recent quarterly loss and a consensus Sell rating from analysts.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 117,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $11,756.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,546,831 shares in the company, valued at $154,683.10. This represents a 8.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 199,781 shares of Nocera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $19,978.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 95,466 shares of Nocera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $9,546.60.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 137,430 shares of Nocera stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $12,368.70.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 12,188 shares of Nocera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $1,340.68.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 80,661 shares of Nocera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $8,066.10.

Nocera Stock Performance

Nocera stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Nocera, Inc. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.40.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 207.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nocera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Nocera

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

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