InsiderTrades.com logo

Wade Dawe Purchases 72,500 Shares of Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Wade Dawe bought 72,500 Torrent Capital shares on July 3 at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total of C$39,875.
  • After the purchase, Dawe’s direct ownership rose to 9,986,167 shares, increasing his position by 0.73% and valuing it at about C$5.49 million.
  • Torrent Capital shares were trading at C$0.55, giving the company a market cap of C$21 million; the stock has ranged from C$0.41 to C$0.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR - Get Free Report) Director Wade Dawe acquired 72,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,986,167 shares in the company, valued at C$5,492,391.85. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

Shares of CVE:TORR opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.11. The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

About Torrent Capital

(Get Free Report)

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Torrent Capital?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Torrent Capital and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
“By July 30, Elon Musk’s Prophecy Will Fulfill Itself”
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - the duo who identified Nvidia a decade ago - are forecasting that Elon Musk's AI...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
“By July 30, Elon Musk’s Prophecy Will Fulfill Itself”
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - the duo who identified Nvidia a decade ago - are forecasting that Elon Musk's AI...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles