Wade Dawe Purchases 72,500 Shares of Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock

Key Points Director Wade Dawe bought 72,500 Torrent Capital shares on July 3 at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total of C$39,875 .

bought on July 3 at an average price of per share, for a total of . After the purchase, Dawe’s direct ownership rose to 9,986,167 shares , increasing his position by 0.73% and valuing it at about C$5.49 million .

, increasing his position by and valuing it at about . Torrent Capital shares were trading at C$0.55, giving the company a market cap of C$21 million; the stock has ranged from C$0.41 to C$0.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR - Get Free Report) Director Wade Dawe acquired 72,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,986,167 shares in the company, valued at C$5,492,391.85. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

Shares of CVE:TORR opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.11. The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

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