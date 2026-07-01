Insider Selling: accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £5,780.28 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: accesso Technology Group insider Matthew Boyle sold 1,812 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 319, totaling about £5,780.28 .

accesso Technology Group insider Matthew Boyle sold 1,812 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 319, totaling about . Stock price context: The shares opened at GBX 322.50 and were trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting recent price strength versus longer-term trends.

The shares opened at GBX 322.50 and were trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting recent price strength versus longer-term trends. Analyst sentiment: Brokerages remain broadly positive on ACSO, with an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of GBX 520.

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boyle sold 1,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319, for a total transaction of £5,780.28.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

ACSO opened at GBX 322.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. accesso Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231 and a 1 year high of GBX 550. The stock has a market cap of £104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ACSO. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 520.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACSO

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

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