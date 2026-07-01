Robert Memmott Purchases 43 Shares of Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Robert Memmott purchased 43 shares of Caledonia Investments on June 26 at GBX 355 each, totaling £152.65. He also bought 41 shares in both May and April at similar prices.

Robert Memmott purchased 43 shares of Caledonia Investments on June 26 at GBX 355 each, totaling £152.65. He also bought 41 shares in both May and April at similar prices. Stock performance and valuation: Caledonia Investments shares were up 1.0% and opened at GBX 368.47, trading between a 12-month low of GBX 312 and high of GBX 395. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

Caledonia Investments shares were up 1.0% and opened at GBX 368.47, trading between a 12-month low of GBX 312 and high of GBX 395. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. Recent financial results: The company last reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.70, with return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 81.74%. Revenue for the quarter came in at GBX 6,470 million.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott bought 43 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 per share, for a total transaction of £152.65.

Robert Memmott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Robert Memmott purchased 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 364 per share, with a total value of £149.24.

On Monday, April 27th, Robert Memmott purchased 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 362 per share, with a total value of £148.42.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 1.0%

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 368.47 on Wednesday. Caledonia Investments Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 312 and a twelve month high of GBX 395. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 81.74%.The firm had revenue of GBX 6,470 million during the quarter.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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