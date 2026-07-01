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Iofina (LON:IOF) Insider Tim Hughes Purchases 20,003 Shares of Stock

July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Iofina insider Tim Hughes purchased 20,003 shares on June 29 at an average price of GBX 50, totaling about £10,001.50.
  • Stock performance: Iofina shares were down 1.0% and last traded at GBX 49, with the company carrying a market cap of £94.01 million.
  • Analyst sentiment: Canaccord Genuity upgraded Iofina to buy and raised its price target from GBX 45 to GBX 60, matching the broader average target.

Iofina plc (LON:IOF - Get Free Report) insider Tim Hughes purchased 20,003 shares of Iofina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 per share, with a total value of £10,001.50.

Iofina Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.86. Iofina plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20 and a twelve month high of GBX 59. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Iofina (LON:IOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iofina had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company had revenue of GBX 6,651 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iofina plc will post 1.8160377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets


Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Iofina to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 60 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOF

About Iofina

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

Further Reading

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