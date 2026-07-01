Andrew Dann Purchases 25,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock

Key Points Andrew Dann , an insider at CQS New City High Yield, bought 25,000 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 52 , for a total of £13,000 .

, an insider at CQS New City High Yield, bought on June 30 at an average price of , for a total of . The stock opened at GBX 52.10 and is trading near its recent averages, with a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.86 .

and is trading near its recent averages, with a and a . CQS New City High Yield Fund aims to deliver a high dividend yield and capital growth through investments in high-yield fixed income securities, and the board has raised dividends every year since launch in 2007.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dann purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £13,000.

CQS New City High Yield Price Performance

CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 52.10 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 50.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £356.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.08. CQS New City High Yield has a one year low of GBX 47.50 and a one year high of GBX 53.40.

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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