Andrew Dann Purchases 25,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Andrew Dann, an insider at CQS New City High Yield, bought 25,000 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 52, for a total of £13,000. The stock opened at GBX 52.10 and is trading near its recent averages, with a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.86. CQS New City High Yield Fund aims to deliver a high dividend yield and capital growth through investments in high-yield fixed income securities, and the board has raised dividends every year since launch in 2007. CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dann purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £13,000. CQS New City High Yield Price PerformanceCQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 52.10 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 50.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £356.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.08. CQS New City High Yield has a one year low of GBX 47.50 and a one year high of GBX 53.40. About CQS New City High Yield (Get Free Report)CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than CQS New City High YieldNextEra’s Dominion Deal Could Put It at the Center of the AI Power RaceAmazon Could Be About to Reap the Rewards of a Software Spending BoomBest Buy’s Turnaround Is Gaining Traction, But Wall Street Still Needs ProofAI Fears Hit Nebius Stock, But Has the Growth Thesis Changed?This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at CQS New City High Yield? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for CQS New City High Yield and related companies. 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