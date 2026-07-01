Ian Barkshire Acquires 87,280 Shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Focusrite director Ian Barkshire bought 87,280 shares on June 29 at GBX 200 each, a transaction worth £174,560.

Focusrite director Ian Barkshire bought 87,280 shares on June 29 at GBX 200 each, a transaction worth £174,560. Stock moved higher: Focusrite shares were trading up 10% and opened at GBX 220, near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 150 to GBX 255.

Focusrite shares were trading up 10% and opened at GBX 220, near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 150 to GBX 255. Recent financial results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.04 on revenue of £245.51 million, though it posted a negative net margin and negative return on equity.

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE - Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 87,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £174,560.

Focusrite Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 220 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £127.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.78. Focusrite plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 and a 1 year high of GBX 255.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 15.04 EPS for the quarter. Focusrite had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of £245.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 EPS for the current year.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound. We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions. Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

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