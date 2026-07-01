Alex Nichiporchik Buys 200,000 Shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock

Key Points tinyBuild insider buying: Alex Nichiporchik purchased 200,000 shares of tinyBuild on June 26 at an average price of GBX 9, totaling £18,000.

Alex Nichiporchik purchased 200,000 shares of tinyBuild on June 26 at an average price of GBX 9, totaling £18,000. Stock level and valuation: tinyBuild opened at GBX 10.36, with a market cap of £40.74 million and shares trading between a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 and high of GBX 12.

tinyBuild opened at GBX 10.36, with a market cap of £40.74 million and shares trading between a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 and high of GBX 12. Analyst view: Shore Capital Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 8.50 price target, matching the stock’s consensus rating and target.

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD - Get Free Report) insider Alex Nichiporchik acquired 200,000 shares of tinyBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.

tinyBuild Stock Performance

LON TBLD opened at GBX 10.36 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. tinyBuild, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 8.50 price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on tinyBuild

About tinyBuild

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild's strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers. tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group's broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing. tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021. For further information, visit: www.tinybuildinvestors.com.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].