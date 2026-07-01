Paul McGreevy Buys 93,887 Shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Paul McGreevy purchased 93,887 Venture Life Group shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 64, worth about £60,088. This follows a series of additional buys earlier in June.

Paul McGreevy purchased 93,887 Venture Life Group shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 64, worth about £60,088. This follows a series of additional buys earlier in June. Recent trading pattern: On June 3, McGreevy also bought multiple blocks of Venture Life shares, including 15,663 shares at GBX 64 and 48,373 shares, 8,066 shares, and 8,105 shares at GBX 62. The repeated purchases suggest ongoing insider confidence.

On June 3, McGreevy also bought multiple blocks of Venture Life shares, including 15,663 shares at GBX 64 and 48,373 shares, 8,066 shares, and 8,105 shares at GBX 62. The repeated purchases suggest ongoing insider confidence. Stock and financial snapshot: Venture Life Group shares were down 0.8% and opened at GBX 66, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of GBX 52 and high of GBX 72. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.49) and analysts expect 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG - Get Free Report) insider Paul McGreevy acquired 93,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £60,087.68.

Paul McGreevy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Paul McGreevy bought 15,663 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £10,024.32.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Paul McGreevy bought 48,373 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £29,991.26.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Paul McGreevy purchased 8,066 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.92.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Paul McGreevy purchased 8,105 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £5,025.10.

Venture Life Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £80.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23. Venture Life Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.95.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,517 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing and commercialising products for the global self-care market helping our consumers live a longer healthier and more rewarding life. Headquartered in the UK, the Group's product portfolio includes Balance Activ in the area of women's intimate healthcare, Earol® supporting ENT care, Lift and Glucogel product ranges for energy and glucose management and hypoglycaemia, plus the Health & Her product range supporting the hormonal lifecycle. The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through health & beauty stores, pharmacies, grocery multiples and e-commerce channels and are sold globally.

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