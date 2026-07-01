HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: HgCapital Trust insider Jim Strang purchased 5,000 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 384, totaling £19,200.

HgCapital Trust insider Jim Strang purchased 5,000 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 384, totaling £19,200. Stock performance: The shares were trading down about 1% at GBX 378, with the stock sitting below its 200-day moving average of GBX 418.63 but above its 50-day average of GBX 370.41.

The shares were trading down about 1% at GBX 378, with the stock sitting below its 200-day moving average of GBX 418.63 but above its 50-day average of GBX 370.41. Analyst sentiment: Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating, and MarketBeat’s consensus rating for HgCapital Trust remains Sell.

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) insider Jim Strang bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, for a total transaction of £19,200.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 378 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 370.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.63. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 318.64 and a 12-month high of GBX 530.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of HgCapital Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, HgCapital Trust has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HGT

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of +58 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses. Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.430 employees, including >250 investment and other professional executives, supported by a network of portfolio partners, all of them seasoned senior managers from across industry, who work with the management teams of the companies in which we are invested to create value for shareholders. At the centre of this network, Hg builds and shares knowledge and expertise by facilitating the active collaboration of management teams across sector clusters and geographies. HgT's funds are invested pro rata alongside those of Hg's other institutional clients.

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