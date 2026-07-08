Rich Cashin Acquires 8 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of Avon Protection on July 7 at GBX 1,788 per share, following similar small purchases in June and May.

Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of Avon Protection on July 7 at GBX 1,788 per share, following similar small purchases in June and May. Stock performance: Avon Protection shares were down 0.6% and opened at GBX 1,779.86, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Avon Protection shares were down 0.6% and opened at GBX 1,779.86, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 2,390 price target, while the broader consensus remains Moderate Buy with a GBX 2,195 target.

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON - Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,788 per share, for a total transaction of £143.04.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,687 per share, with a total value of £151.83.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,734 per share, for a total transaction of £138.72.

Avon Protection Trading Down 0.6%

AVON stock opened at GBX 1,779.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,698.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,765.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,458 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,390 price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,195.

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Avon Protection Company Profile

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