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Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Insider Acquires 1,390 Shares

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Tatton Asset Management insider Lothar Mentel bought 1,390 shares on July 6 at an average price of GBX 733, for a total of about £10,188.70.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: The shares opened at GBX 724.20, near the upper end of their 12-month range of GBX 524.40 to GBX 776, with a market cap of £439.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.96.
  • Analyst outlook remains positive: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating with a GBX 875 target price, and the broader consensus among analysts is a Buy with an average target of GBX 797.50.

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) insider Lothar Mentel acquired 1,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 per share, for a total transaction of £10,188.70.

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

TAM opened at GBX 724.20 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 642.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 636.41. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 12-month low of GBX 524.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 776. The firm has a market cap of £439.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 36.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 5,444 million for the quarter. Tatton Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 34.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tatton Asset Management plc will post 26.0903733 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets


Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 875 target price on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 797.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul's vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK's leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients. Tatton Asset Management offers on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK.

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