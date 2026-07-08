Dominic Paul Buys 717 Shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock

Key Points Dominic Paul , an insider at Whitbread, bought 717 shares on July 3 at an average price of GBX 2,410 each, totaling £17,279.70.

, an insider at Whitbread, bought 717 shares on July 3 at an average price of GBX 2,410 each, totaling £17,279.70. Whitbread shares were up 0.6% and traded at GBX 2,371.01, near both their 50-day average and below the 200-day average.

and traded at GBX 2,371.01, near both their 50-day average and below the 200-day average. Analysts remain cautiously positive overall, with five Buy ratings and three Hold ratings; several firms recently trimmed price targets, though the consensus rating is still Moderate Buy.

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) insider Dominic Paul bought 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,410 per share, for a total transaction of £17,279.70.

Whitbread Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,371.01 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,376.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,493.16. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,098 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,302. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.28.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 123.30 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business had revenue of GBX 292.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,975 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from £330 to £310 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,500 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,280 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,815 to GBX 2,530 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,523.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

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